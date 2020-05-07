Drivers License changes because of Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Changes are in place at the DMV, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Those changes have also affected how some driving facilities operate.
The Department of Motor Vehicles has temporarily suspended both knowledge and skills tests for those interested in getting their license and permit until May 18TH.
A-B-C traffic school has found different ways to teach drivers how to navigate the roads, like zoom classrooms and smaller classrooms sizes.
“During this time period they would accept a live streaming. It had to be a live streaming live class not an online but you know a streaming of a live class like through Zoom.”
If you currently have a license or permit that expires between March 12TH and May 18TH, the DMV will extended it for six months from the original expiration date.