Check Out North Georgia’s Library Renovations

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- After 20 years of little to no renovations, you can now expect a more enhanced library experience in North Georgia.

Three libraries in Walker County plus one library in Dade County is gradually opening to 3 days a week.

Libraries in both counties have been renovated to provide more spacing with an upgrade in technology.

CDC guidelines have also been implemented requiring employees and visitors to practice safe hygiene.

“So we started this process about six years ago one by one” said Director of the Cherokee Regional Library System Lecia Eubanks.

“Our libraries were renovated and up to date. We changed a little bit of our spaces inside to allow some public space and now we have meeting rooms. So it’s community space. So we do inside our libraries have changed over the years and we want to make sure we’re up to date.”

For information on when each branch is open and operating go to http://chrl.org