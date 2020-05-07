Athens police charge first suspect in deadly shooting

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Athens Police have charged one suspect in a fatal shooting, but are still looking for a second one.

Treman Hall and Layla Long were shot in an apartment early Tuesday morning in the Clem Jones Housing Complex.

She died from her injuries.

On Wednesday night, investigators got warrants for two suspects.

They arrested Johnathan Clayton, with the help of a SWAT team, in Sweetwater.

But they are still looking for Joseph Kibodeaux.

They consider him armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

Both suspects will face charges of First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.