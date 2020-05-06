Westin, West Village donate bags of groceries to those in need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — As families across the area struggle with both storm cleanup and COVID-19 closures, one Chattanooga hotel is making sure no one goes without food on their tables.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Westin and the West Village are giving away bags full of groceries.

- Advertisement -

Each day, the bags are filled with different items intended to feed a family of four for the day.

Anywhere from 200-300 bags are handed out each day, with more than 1,000 bags already donated.

“Obviously, in this day, a lot of people are struggling,” said Tom Underwood, general manager of The Westin Chattanooga. “A lot of people are out of work right now, and a lot of businesses are closed. It’s really for anybody that needs it. And as a community, we’re just trying to give back a little bit.”

The Westin will continue to give out meals every weekday until May 29th.