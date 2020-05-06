Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – May 6th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Drier And Cooler Weather Pattern On The Way!

Decreasing clouds and drier through the morning. It will be a little cooler with lows near 50 in the City of Chattanooga, a bit cooler in the outlying areas.

- Advertisement -

For Wednesday, some leftover clouds, breezy, and cool for this time of the year. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 60’s. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows by Thursday morning in the low 40’s. Lots of sunshine and pleasant for Thursday with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70. Clouds with scattered showers will return for Friday with highs in the low 60’s.

Lots of sunshine, bit quite cool for much of your Mother’s Day weekend with highs closer to 60 on Saturday. Clear and cold Saturday night with lows Sunday morning in the 30’s with some frost possible by Sunday morning. Highs later Sunday will be in the upper 60’s to around 70.

77 & 54 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Related Article: Summer storms prompt lightning safety awareness

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.