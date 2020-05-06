Truck Driver arrested for Cold Case murders in Tennessee & Wyoming

WATERLOO, Iowa (WDEF) – A former long-haul trucker has been charged with three murders across the county during the early 1990s.

Clark Perry Baldwin was arrested by the FBI and investigators from multiple states this morning at his home in Iowa.

He is charged with the murder of three women in 1991-92.

that includes Pamela Rose Aldridge McCall who police say was killed in Spring Hill, Tennessee in March of 1991.

She was 24 weeks pregnant at the time.

Witnesses told police at the time that the Virginia woman had been traveling with a truck driver.

Her body was found dumped at an exit about a hundred feet from Saturn Parkway.

Spring Hill police kept the Cold Case open.

Eventually DNA evidence was used to link the McCall murder to two other women who were killed in Wyoming the next year.

Both of them were never identified.

Investigators linked the DNA evidence to Baldwin who later served time for counterfeiting later in the 90s.

He lived in both Iowa and Missouri over the years, but drove across the country in his job.

Baldwin will be extradited to Tennessee first to face charges, then to Wyoming after the Tennessee case is dealt with.