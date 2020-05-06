Taking a look at the Chattanooga Zoo reopening changes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – You’ll be able to see the animals again at the Chattanooga Zoo this weekend, but things will be a little different.

The zoo staff invited us down to look at changes in how they will operate to protect guests, visitors, and the animals.

Shops and some of the more public exhibits like the petting area and indoor exhibits, will be closed.

Also the paths will become one-way.

Zoo President Darde Long tells us they will cap visitors to 350 people, so everyone is going to have to reserve a slot online before coming.

“We’re employing common sense on our side..placing standards to help route you through–we’ve also limited the number of tickets. That’s a new thing..even our members have to use on line tickets. Everybody has to use on line tickets for the first few days. We want to make sure we can limit capacity–that’ll probably change as things change in our community.”

The zoo reopens on Saturday with a morning slot and an afternoon one.