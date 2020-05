DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Shaw Plant in Decatur, Tennessee in Meigs county has closed its doors after finding out that one of its employees has tested positive for Covid 19.

Officials at Shaw Plant 10 has notified employees who associated with the worker to self-quarantine.

The plant is temporarily closed for cleaning and disinfecting by a professional cleaning service.

It’s expected to reopen later this week.