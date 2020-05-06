Restaurants awarded the most CHA COVID-19 Mitigation Grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga awarded 142 small businesses COVID-19 mitigation grants.

The up to 5,000 dollar grants were offered for businesses renting spaces to pay for expenses, rent or payroll.

- Advertisement -

Restaurants were awarded the most grants, 44 of them.

City officials listed grant recipients by categories:

Personal appearance businesses (barbershops, beauty salons, spas, nail salons, tattoo shops, beauty supply stores)-37

Retail-22

Other-10

Gyms/fitness facilities-10

Childcare providers-6

Entertainment/recreation-13

Businesses in District 7 got the most mitigation grants at 36.

That district includes downtown, St. Elmo and Alton Park.

City officials also broke down grant recipient numbers by districts:

District 1-17

District 2-13

District 3-13

District 4-9

District 5-7

District 6-16

District 7-36

District 8-23

District 9-8

“I’m disappointed at some of the outcomes. Some districts getting lots more than others,” Councilman Russell Gilbert said.

Only seven businesses were awarded grants in Councilman Gilbert’s district which has Bonny Oaks and Eastgate.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod and Councilman Gilbert expressed concerns that some people may not have gotten grants, because they didn’t have access to apply quickly.

“We got a lot of businesses out there that need the money, but just don’t know how to maneuver to actually get it. So, hopefully we can do a bit of a better job,” Gilbert said.

“This will be one more item that I will get with the team with the economic development department and the administration to make sure there is more equity and more assistance moving forward,” ECD Committee Chair, Councilman Erskine Oglesby said.

A total of 274 businesses applied for the grants.