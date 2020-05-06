Murray County Will Not Receive Federal Disaster Relief Funds

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- Murray County, Georgia has its fair share of damage following the Easter Sunday storm but apparently they won’t receive federal funding to rebuilding.

In Murray County, Georgia, 254 homes and buildings were impacted by the Easter Sunday tornado.

62 homes were totally destroyed and 36 suffered major damage.

The estimated property damage did not reach seven million dollars, which disqualified the county to receive federal funding through the Tennessee disaster declaration issued by President Trump.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport offered News 12 a tour through the areas hit the hardest.

“Multiple families displaced and we had and currently have seven fatalities” said Chief Davenport.

Homes vanished while nearby schools and businesses were impacted as well. The rebuild process is believed to be an ongoing challenge.

“It’s going to be tough whether you have or have not home owners insurance.”

Chief Deputy Davenport says not receiving federal support was disheartening for his community.

“We were kind of hoping and seeking federal F.E.M.A. assistance for our citizens and at the end of the day all we can do is try to lobby and try to get it for them and that’s what we did.”

Chief Deputy Davenport wants to commend all of the volunteers and first responders following the Easter Sunday tornado.

“Sheriff’s office, the police departments, our public works, Georgia D-O-T and droves of volunteers.”

Most families who lost their homes have been relocated to temporary shelter sites.