Hot Country Knights cash in on ’90s nostalgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Hot Country Knights are stuck in the ‘90s. Fronted by Doug Douglason, the mullet-wearing alter ego of real life country star Dierks Bentley, the band harkens back to the golden days of commercial country.

Their new album, “The K Is Silent,” is full of parody songs about patriotism, trucks, mullets and not so subtle sexual allusions that make today’s bro country look tame.

Douglason argues that for years other artists have been copying their style, even “The Tiger King.”

But he said now it’s their time to cash in on the nostalgia for ’90s country.