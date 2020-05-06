Health Department reminds us what is NOT reopening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The list of what’s open now and what is closed can be a bit confusing.

Today, Tennessee is allowing hands-on businesses like Hair Salons and Dental practices to resume work.

So the Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reminded us what is NOT ready to reopen just yet.

Overnight Camps:

Overnight camps will not be allowed to operate under Governor Lee’s Executive Order 30 (EO-30). EO-30 prohibits social or recreational gatherings of 10 or more persons, among which are listed overnight camps. Also prohibited, but not limited to, are youth and adult sporting events, parades, festivals, and fairs.

Day Camps:

Under the authority of EO-30, the Hamilton County Health Department has prohibited day camps until further notice. These include, but are not limited to sports camps.

Swimming Pools:

Under the authority of EO-30, the Hamilton County Health Department has prohibited the opening of public pools until further notice. This also includes public Jacuzzis and whirlpools. The COVID-19 virus does not survive in a properly chlorinated and maintained pool, rather it is the social gathering of people around pools that could promote the spread of COVID-19.

Billiards and Darts:

Under the authority of EO-30, the Hamilton County Health Department has prohibited billiards and darts. Bars and nightclubs continue to remain closed under EO-30.

Hair, Nail Salons, and Other Personal Services:

Under the authority of Executive Order 33, the Hamilton County Health Department has allowed the reopening of close contact personal services that were originally closed by EO-30. The following services are allowed to reopen on May 6, 2020: barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons or spas, spas providing body treatment, body-art facilitates or tattoo services, tanning salons or massage-therapy establishments or massage services. These services are subject to the Close Contact Business Guidelines as stated in the Tennessee Pledge.

Health Department officials announced 21 new positive case today, for a total of 213. That is a high, one day spike.

But they found that 15 of the cases were linked between family and co-workers.

“This is an urgent reminder that the pandemic is not over. As our community cautiously begins to open, it is even more important to social distance, and wear a mask in places where six feet distance is difficult to maintain. Wearing a mask is a cultural shift that we must all make in order to protect those around us. Wearing a mask means you care.”

Thanks to a deal announced yesterday by the Governor with a producer in Cleveland, Tennessee, all state health departments now have free masks available for the public.

Call them for details on how to get one. (Hamilton County: 209-8383)