Ginsburg, from hospital, joins in on ‘Obamacare’ arguments

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a dispute involving Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. Arguments are again being conducted by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. And Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is joining in from the Maryland hospital where she’s being treated for an infection caused by a gallstone. Justice Clarence Thomas has kept up his streak of asking questions, which is a rarity for him. It’s the third day of phone arguments. Live audio is available to the public.

