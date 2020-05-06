Former Georgia QB and Radio Host Buck Belue Says Dawgs Fielding Another Talent Rich Team

Georgia will chase their fourth straight SEC East title this fall.

Former Georgia quarterback and 680 the Fan radio host Buck Belue says the Dawgs certainly have the talent to remain the division’s kingpin.

Georgia averaged 30-points a game last season, but they couldn’t keep up with Alabama and LSU who were going over 45 a game.

Buck Belue says the Dawgs inconsistency at receiver was part of the problem.

Belue:”They were in good shape as long as they had (George) Pickens, and they had (Lawrence) Cager. When Cager got banged up there, and Pickens towards the end of the year sat out a couple of halves. The wide receiver position really held them back offensively. I think this year is going to be a lot better. They have a really good class of receivers coming in. They’ve got coming in Todd Monken. You are going to see some four wides. This Jamie Newman is going to be in the shotgun. He can throw it vertically down the field. We saw that at Wake Forest, and a really good red zone, short yardage option at quarterback too. At Wake Forest, he ran it between the tackles. He’s 6’4, 230.”

Injuries have slowed running back Zamir White since he got to the Athens, but Belue thinks he might be coming into his own right now.

White:”Well I really like him. In his class, he was the top-rated running back in the country. Had the two knee injuries. He has dealt with this adversity. If you watched closely last year, he really did a good job in the bowl game. He had a nice bowl game last year. Lot is expected of him. They’ve got a load of talent at that running back spot.”

Georgia had the top defense in college football last year, allowing an average of 12 points a game, and they return a bunch of hairy dawgs this fall.

Belue:”You’ve got (Richard) LeCounte at safety. He looks like a first round pick if you look ahead to next year’s NFL Draft. Came back for his senior year. Big (Jordan) Davis up there at nose tackle. Big number 99. His third year now. Talking about he’s 340 or 330 pounds. He’s another guy to keep an eye on. Tyson Campbell could be a first or second round pick next year. He’s as talented and skilled as any cornerback as you’ll see other than the kid Stingly at LSU. He has sort of separated himself. You’ve got Eric Stokes on the upside. (Tyrique) Stevensen. (Kelee) Ringo coming in. They are absolutely loaded down at the cornerback spot.”