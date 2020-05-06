Dentist and Hair Salons reopen their doors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Wednesday is the first day barber shops, dentist offices, hair and nail salons may open.

Because these businesses are considered “close contact” operations, Governor Bill Lee announced that they must operate under strict guidelines.

It’s been a little over a month since hair salons and dentist offices have seen their clients.

Most of these businesses closed their doors in late March.

Chattanooga Family Dentistry says they were closed except for the few exceptions were allowed.

” It was kind of unusual, I’ll say, We were closed due to the executive order by Governor Lee on March the 24th. We could only see emergency patients or for pain, swelling, or any difficulties, things of that nature,” says Dr. Andrew Lunn , Owner of Chattanooga Family Dentistry.

Dr. Lunn says dentistry was already a very safe and sterile business before the covid-19 pandemic but now they are even safer.

Another eagerly awaited business – hair salons- was also allowed to reopen their doors today.

Dream Hair Studio Owner Stacey Adams says the entire closing and reopening process has been a little frustrating.

“It was frustrating because it was still in limbo. So, when we got the 29th and then we got the okay for the 6th we were like AHH. It was stressful and it’s frustrating when they put us in different categories, because we take such precaution for sanitizing in general,” says Stacey Adams, Owner of Dream Hair Studio.

Overall both businesses agree that the road hasn’t been easy, but they are very excited to see their customers again and to get back to normal.

“It is nice to get back and see our patients. We do miss the interactions with our patients. Obviously we can’t do social distancing in dentistry and you don’t want me to practice like that. So it has been nice,” says Dr. Lunn.

“Just being with people and getting back to a routine. It is so wonderful being back, doing what we love to do and making people feel good during this time,” says Adams.

Both businesses have a list of protocols that their patients and clients need to know before coming into their establishments.

