Cleveland High pushes back graduation in face of student protest

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – It looks like a petition drive to change the graduation at Cleveland High may be working.

Students started the online petition to protest splitting the class in two parts to graduate on separate dates.

- Advertisement -

More than 2400 people signed it.

Now the school system has officially postponed the May 15th graduation for Covid-19 safety reasons.

The announcement from the Director of Schools does not reference the student protest.

Related Article: Number One Bearettes and Number One Cleveland Get Rivalry Victories

“After our discussion regarding the latest data for Bradley County, it was determined that it is best to wait a little longer before proceeding with a group event.”

The system is falling back to the June 12th backup date.

“Details regarding the June 12 graduation ceremony will be announced later after consultation with health officials.”

The petition also hoped to move the event from indoors at Raider Arena to the football field that could host more people.

The Student Government Association petition concludes “We greatly appreciate the efforts that the administration has put into finding a graduation option for the Class of 2020, however we must use practicality and consider the logic behind many heartbroken seniors who would rather not attend their own graduation if it means splitting them in half and we simply do not want this to be the case. We hope that you will take the aforementioned points into consideration and do your best to allow 2020 to finish their journey the way they have done everything for twelve years, together.

The Senior Cruise for Cleveland High has also been postponed a week from this Friday, because of poor weather.