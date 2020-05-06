CBS renews 23 shows, ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘All Rise’ among them

By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) – TV viewers craving familiarity will find it on CBS next season. The network said Wednesday that it’s renewing nearly two-dozen series including newcomers “The Unicorn” and “All Rise” and stalwarts “Blue Bloods” and “The Amazing Race.” The 23 shows will be part of the network’s lineup for the 2020-21 season, along with new offerings to be unveiled in the coming weeks. “Young Sheldon,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Evil” are also returning. There’s scant room for freshman entries with a network with long-running, popular shows including the “NCIS” franchise. CBS brought back 24 series last year. ABC, Fox and NBC have yet to announce plans for next season.
