ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The city of Athens has announced it will take action against the organizer of a car show last weekend.

The show, called Destination Athens, was organized by a group of businesses called Tennessee Driven.

Despite numerous complaints, people in some 200 cars WERE AT THE EVENT.

Athens officials say the show violated the governor’s Executive Order Number 30, which states social and recreational gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.