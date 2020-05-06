Another drug overdose on Wednesday in Grundy County

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff of Grundy County reports another drug overdose today.

This one was not fatal.

- Advertisement -

But the small county has now seen 6 overdoses over just the last ten days.

Three of those were fatal.

Sheriff Clint Shrum is still asking for the public’s help to identify what kind of bad drugs could be going around.

In a Facebook Live today, he was frustrated with people who say they won’t snitch on others.

“There are people out there right now that know things.. that could break this case for us but because of this code that people live by… ‘we can’t tell’… there’s going to be more people die.”

The Sheriff says they are making progress on narrowing down what kind of drug is involved and hopes to know for sure by the end of the week.

But he fears the overdose situation in his county is going to get worse, before it gets better.