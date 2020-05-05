Worker killed in Industrial Collapse along the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A worker was killed this morning at a collapse along the Tennessee River.

51 year old James Lance was trying to take down one of the old silos behind the Tennessee Riverwalk on Judd Road at South Chickamauga Creek.

The tower collapsed on him.

Chattanooga Police and TOSHA (Tennessee Occupational Safety & Health Administration) will conduct separate investigations into what happened.

If you have any information, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.