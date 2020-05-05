Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – May 5th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Strong Storms Possible Today, Then Cooler Days Ahead.

Some clouds, becoming breezy, and warm for your this afternoon with scattered late day showers. Highs will be around 80. Any showers will diminish Tuesday night with cooler air moving in late. Lows will fall into the upper 40’s.

Some leftover clouds, breezy, and cool for this time of the year with highs only in the low to mid 60’s and lows by Thursday morning in the low 40’s. Lots of sunshine Thursday with highs near 70. Scattered showers and a storm possible Friday with even cooler but sunny weather for Mother’s Day weekend.

77 & 54 are our seasonal highs and lows.

