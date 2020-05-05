More Volunteers are Needed for Tornado Cleanup

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)-Many volunteers around Hamilton County have been hard at work but there is still tons of work to be done.

The volunteer reception center at the YMCA on Shallowford Road has made plenty of progress assigning volunteers for debris and tree removal but as of recent, production has slowed down.

“Our organization has closed 151 cases but in the past two weeks the numbers have declined with volunteers and we still have around 51 open cases to send people out to” said local volunteer Melanie Ramirez.

In the wake of businesses opening back up, Ramirez wants the public to know that many neighborhoods haven’t scratched the surface on getting back to normal, “I just feel like people think there’s no more jobs to be done when in reality we still have a lot of work to do.”

Manual labor is always needed but heavy machinery is in high demand.

“If you own a skit steer or heavy equipment to remove things, even a bucket truck. Heavy equipment is very needed.”

To assist with the organized effort, the reception center is using the crisis cleanup website.

“All of the organizations or anyone who has access to it can volunteer and put in the name, the street address, and the phone number of the job site.”

It also makes it easier for home owners who homes are damaged.

“They contact us or any organization that is involved with crisis cleanup and then we put in their need for them in this website. Individuals cannot go in there directly.”

The reception center says they would like to thank every volunteer offering their support and willingness to serve their community.

Volunteer link: http://ihelpchattanooga.org

Organization link: http://crisiscleanup.org