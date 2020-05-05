Tennessee Dentists resume Wednesday, Bowling Alleys on Friday

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Lee used his final daily briefing on the Covid-19 response to announce more reopening in Tennessee.

Dentists will resume seeing patients beginning on Wednesday.

They will use guidelines established by the American Dental Association for reopening.

That would include a letter from your dentist explaining the changes and pre-appointment screenings.

The Governor also announced that smaller athletic/entertainment venues will be able to reopen on Friday, including bowling alleys and putt-putt golf.

His office will release more guidelines on those businesses on Thursday.

Governor Lee says instead of doing daily briefings from Nashville, he will hit the road to visit small businesses across the state as they reopen.