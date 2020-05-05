Rhea County Hospital lands Covid-19 survival grant

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee announced a new round of rural hospital readiness grants on Tuesday.

And one of the six recipients is Rhea County Hospital.

The state set aside $10 million to support hospitals that are facing financial strain from the pandemic.

“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19 and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” said Gov. Lee.

“These organizations not only provide care for existing needs but are also a key part of our efforts to build and maintain bed capacity during the expected surge of COVID-19 cases.”

The grants top out at $500,000.

The will help bridge the hospitals over the time that elective procedures are suspended.