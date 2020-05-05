CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- For those who don’t know, May is motorcycle safety awareness month.

As the weather gets warmer, more bikes are expected to hit the road.

That’s why the East Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote safety, provide information, and increase awareness about the importance of sharing the road with motorcyclists.

East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen says motorcyclists are more prone to injury, “A collision between a motorcycle and a car or truck is going to be a lot more harmful to the motorcycle rider because they are not as protected. We’ve had 7 motorcycle collisions in the past 12 months and 6 of the resulted in injury.”

Here are a few safe driving tips to prevent crashing with a motorcycle:

• Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has all the rights of the road as any other motorist. Allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane at all times.

• Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

• If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Motorcycle signals are often non-canceling. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.

• Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.

• Always allow ample following distance – three to four seconds – when driving behind a motorcycle. This gives riders more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.