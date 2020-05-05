Buddy is a blueish/grey Hound mix, about 50ish lbs and his front, left paw is white. He unfortunately does not have his collar on and is not microchipped. He is vaccinated and neutered. He is very sweet but is skittish and easily spooked. He jumped our back fence yesterday afternoon (5/4) and we haven’t seen him since.
(423) 488-4883
Missing Dog— Red Bank Area
Buddy is a blueish/grey Hound mix, about 50ish lbs and his front, left paw is white. He unfortunately does not have his collar on and is not microchipped. He is vaccinated and neutered. He is very sweet but is skittish and easily spooked. He jumped our back fence yesterday afternoon (5/4) and we haven’t seen him since.