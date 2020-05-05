Hospitals start back Outpatient Surgeries

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Hospitals across Tennessee have started back with elective and outpatient surgeries.

All non emergency surgeries were put on hold during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

On Monday Parkridge Hospital has started trying to get back into the swing of things by beginning outpatient surgeries.

Dr. Tim Grant at Parkridge says their surgeons and nurses are excited to get back to work.

The hospital is only allowing one person to be with the patient before and after the surgery.

The guest will have to wait in their car until the operation is over.

Dr. Grant says the hospital is following all the correct safety precautions and allowing their surgeons to decide how much they operate.

“We are really allowing the surgeons to make that decision as to how fast they want to come back. We feel like the surgeon making those decisions along with the patient is best. We trust the surgeons and patients to make that decision,” says Dr. Tim Grant, Chief Medical Officer at Parkridge.

Parkridge officials are also asking people to not skip emergency care over coronavirus fears.