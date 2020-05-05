Hamilton County Jail Clear of COVID-19

Hamilton County, TN (Press Release) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has concluded COVID-19 testing on all corrections personnel and inmates in the Hamilton County Jail and the results were 100% negative.

Erlanger Medical personnel, in cooperation with the Hamilton County Jail and Hamilton County Health Department, completed COVID-19 testing of 509 inmates and staff on April 30th. There were 332 inmates and 177 staff tested with all returning negative tests.

- Advertisement -

The asymptomatic inmate recently transferred from Bledsoe County Regional Prison on April 14th who tested positive for COVID-19 was also retested and the test result came back negative.

Sheriff Jim Hammond stated, “These test results reinforce the fact our corrections personnel are taking consistent and responsible actions to protect the health and safety of our inmates during this global pandemic. So far, we have been fortunate to have been able to mitigate exposure to COVID-19 within our facility and this has been largely possible by their attention to protocol and their strict adherence to medical advice. As this is National Corrections Employee Appreciation Week, it is only fitting we take this opportunity to recognize our personnel who serve on the front lines in the Hamilton County Jail and thank them for their sacrifice and willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty during this difficult and trying time.”

The HCSO continues to follow the advice and guidelines set forth by CDC, the Hamilton County Health Department, and Erlanger Medical personnel in order to safeguard the health and well-being of our inmates and our personnel.