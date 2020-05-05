Barack Obama will headline televised prime-time commencement

NEW YORK (AP) – Former President Barack Obama will deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the Class of 2020. It will be part of an hour-long event that also features LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others. ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will the special May 16, along with more than 20 other broadcast and digital streaming partners. Organizers said Tuesday the event is titled “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” It’s hosted by the education advocacy group XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

