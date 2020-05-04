Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – May 4th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Unsettled Conditions To Begin The Week!

This Afternoon: For the most part, conditions will dry out with a few of us getting some scattered rain showers along with a chance for scattered thunderstorms into Monday night. Highs will still be warm near low 80s. Overnight, lows will drop into the low 60’s.

As of now, it appears from Midnight through about 3 am will be our best chance for some potentially strong storms, but we shouldn’t see anything severe.

Tomorrow: Tuesday will also bring rain and a chance for scattered t-storms. Nothing too strong.

Another cool down will move back in for the second half of this week.

77 & 54 are our seasonal highs and lows.

