Volquest and Rivals.com Contributor Austin Price Details Vols Hot Recruiting Streak

Is every hot-shot high school football player going to Tennessee, or does it just feel that way? The Vols got another verbal commitment on Monday from three star offensive lineman Colby Smith of North Carolina.

He’s the 8th player to commit to Rocky Top in just over a week.

Austin Price of Volquest.com and Rivals.com explains why UT is so hot on the recruiting trail.

In December, the Vols signed highly regarded quarterback Harrison Bailey, and according to Austin Price, Tennessee hasn’t slowed down since then.

Price:”Tennessee closed that 2020 class extremely strong. They wind up around six in our rankings at Rivals, and then this year, they’re right now sitting in the two spot on rivals. Just doing a phenomenal job.”

A phenomenal job with a phenomenal staff.

Price:”He’s got a staff right now that have recruited in this league for a long time. You go right down the list. Derrick Ansley and Jim Chaney. That’s his two coordinators. DA had done a phenomenal job with this class, and Chaney to me is a very underrated recruiter. Does a really nice job with kids especially when they get on campus with his presentations and stuff. But then you’ve got Jay Graham who has recruited in this league.”

So why are some of the nation’s top players committing to Rocky Top?

Price:”Well I think that they feel like Tennessee is kind of that cool school again. That orange is fun for the kids.”

It’s easy to get wrapped up in five stars like linebacker Terrance Lewis, but Price says what Tennessee is doing goes beyond that.

Price:”You know sure a five star looks great, but it’s who are you beating out to me. Who are you beating out for Dillon Brooks? You’re beating out LSU, Auburn, and Alabama. Who are you beating out for a guy like Kamar Wilcoxson. You are beating out Florida. You are beating out Ohio State. Auburn. You beat out Auburn for Cody Brown.”

The Vols have gotten commitments from two big running backs in the last week in 227-pounder Cody Brown, and 225 pound bruiser Tiyon Evans.

Price:”Two guys who make you feel it when you try to go tackle them as a defender. That is what Jeremy Pruitt has wanted to add. Of course they’ve got three running backs committed. Jalen Wright is the nice change of pace to those guys because he is the 10.85 100 meter kid who honestly set the national record back in December when he won the 60-meter indoor for kids his age.”

Price expects Pruitt’s recruiting haul to continue.

Price:”Obviously this weekend three kids are set to announce on Mother’s Day. Kaidon Salter the quarterback out of Texas. KaTron Evans the defensive tackle from Maryland and then his teammate Aaron Willis the linebacker from Maryland. Tennessee looks like they’re set up to get more good news in the coming days.”