TECH BYTE: Apps Help Students do Schoolwork from Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Thanks to the coronavirus, all students from elementary age to college are doing school from home.

It seems like everyone is taking online classes now.

There are many smartphone apps that come in handy to keep track of your workload.

You can use the free Canvas Student app to access your courses wherever you are.

It allows you to submit assignments, keep track of your work, and even check your grades.

You can also use the app to post to discussions, take quizzes, and watch videos.

Google Classroom is a similar app that works great for schools and non-profits. You just need a personal Google account.

It doesn’t just benefit students, but teachers, as well.

They can use it to make copies of Google Documents for each student, and Drive folders for assignments to keep them organized.

Teachers can also use the app to see who’s completed their work, and give real-time feedback.

The BrainPOP Featured Movie app seems like it’s geared towards younger kids, but older students might be able to learn something from it too.

The app creators say this one helps kids better understand their world.

The animated movies keep you entertained with humor, and characters who speak to kids conversationally about a range of subjects – from English to Math.

The topics change daily, and tie in to current events, holidays, historical milestones, and more.

Kids can also take an interactive quiz after watching each movie.

You can even use some apps already on your iPhone.

Notes, Reminders, Calendar, and many more can help keep you organized, as well.

Hang in there! Summer will be here before you know it.