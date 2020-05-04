Songbirds Foundation launches online music lessons for students

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Songbirds Foundation is launching their new online curriculum for students wanting to learn guitar basics, techniques, and sheet music.

This program has been in the works for two years now, and is designed to eventually reach students outside of Tennessee where it already serves kids and students at various locations with free guitars and lessons.

Right now, to apply for this free curriculum, you must be a student and already be in a partner organization with the Songbirds Foundation.

The foundation has served over 30 schools, 14 partner programs, and 2,000 students with over 1,000 guitars distributed across classrooms throughout the Tennessee.

“Our online curriculum is just a way to enhance this existing program and hopefully be able to offer that musical experience to kids who don’t fall into one of those buckets like in our school programs.”

Donations for the Songbirds Foundation can be made at this link.

For every $100 raised, the Songbirds Foundation can buy a guitar and provide 12 weeks of lessons and in-depth music therapy to kids and students.