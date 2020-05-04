Man charged with assault after courthouse brawl with officers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A courtroom drama got a little too real at the Hamilton County Courthouse this afternoon.

Officers say 39 year old Donald Scott Trivett created a disturbance after entering the Courthouse around noon.

- Advertisement -

A Court Deputy and a Walden Security officer told him to leave.

They say he refused and began to assault them.

They say Trivett managed to get the Security Officer’s pistol out of his holster.

But when a court bailiff joined the fray, they got the weapon back.

More officers rushed to the scene and they were able to put him in custody.

The Court Deputy and Walden Security Officer only suffered minor injuries.

Trivett faces the following charges: