Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden reopening in Summerville, GA

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Paradise Garden is reopening to the public on Tuesday, May 5th.

The Garden is a tribute to folk artist Howard Finster at his home studio near Summerville, Georgia.

The outdoor garden and picnic area is reopening for phase one, but the museum and visitor center will remain closed for now.

The Garden hours will be the usual Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

They would like you to call ahead to make reservations and pay in advance between 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily at 706-808-0800.

Owners also ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the park.

Admission: $15 Adults, $10 Seniors, $5 Students, free for 12 & under and Chattooga County residents.

The garden was created by folk artist Howard Finster, whose paintings of religious messages, Elvis and Hank Williams landed on magazine covers and record albums in the 1970s and 80s.

His nativist art was collected across the world.

The garden includes 46,000 sculptures created by Finster to spread the gospel.

Paradise Garden is at 200 N Lewis St, Summerville, GA