Health Dept: Back to business does NOT mean back to normal

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department is urging residents to take a cautious approach to businesses reopening.

The County reopening is not an indicator that we are clear of the virus and officials expect residents to continue to adopt healthy habits such as good hygiene and staying at home when you are sick.

Positive cases in Hamilton County is 182 and the deaths remain at 13.

Becky Barnes emphasizes the importance of wearing masks and other protective gear.

“Wearing a face covering means you care. Avoid social gatherings of more than ten. If you are a high risk person, stay home and away from other people. If you are sick, please stay home. If there are others in the sick person’s household keep everyone at home and do not go into public places. Avoid discretionary travel.”

Governor Bill Lee established guidelines retail, restaurants, gyms, faith based organizations and other sectors.