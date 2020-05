HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are looking into the discovery of a body Monday morning near the Tennessee-Georgia line.

They got the call just before noon.

The body was found along Highway 134, which parallels I -24 from Nickajack Lake.

The location is near where the interstate returns into Tennessee.

Officials have sent the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death and the identity of the male victim.