Covid-19 Resources for Spanish Speaking Communities

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Local agencies have been hard at work since the coronavirus began to spread in Hamilton County but are Spanish speaking communities falling through the cracks?

Hispanics counted for 11% of positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton.

It’s one reason why the Hispanic outreach organization La Paz, recommends all Spanish speaking communities communities to get tested.

“I would encourage them to put their health first so that they can be empowered with the information if they do test positive or negative” said Communications Coordinator for La Paz Chattanooga Lily Sanchez.

Both La Paz and the Hamilton County Health Department say they have been assisting the Spanish speaking community during the coronavirus pandemic as well as the aftermath of the Easter Sunday tornado.

“We have partnered with La Paz so that we can communicate to everybody in the Hispanic community” said Cultural Linguistic Coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department Geraldine Spurgin.

Through translators, interpreters, and press releases in multiple languages, the partnership ensures Spanish speaking communities are equally receiving up to date information.

The Health Department also has an COVID-19 hotline with a fully bilingual staff everyday.

“We also have partnerships with Clinica Medicos to do the testing. Clinica Medicos is doing this testing everyday from Monday through Saturday from 8 to 5 and Sundays from 1 to 4” said Spurgin.

Spurgin says a large population of the Hispanic community attend Clinica Medicos because of the their familiarity with the staff.

Sanchez says the sole purpose for all testing sites in Hamilton County is to ensure the safety overall, “What they’re really thinking is to protect and keep the residents of Chattanooga safe and healthy and that includes our Latin-X and Hispanic.”