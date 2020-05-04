Covid-19 deaths climbing in our region, but not Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After a fast start, the mortality numbers for Hamilton County have leveled off over the last week.
Monday’s number remained at 13 Covid-19 fatalities.
But our neighboring communities have not been as lucky.
The Life Care Center in Athens now reports four of their Covid-19 patients have died in McMinn County.. up from two last week.
And Whitfield County has suffered to more deaths of a 77 year old woman and a 68 year old man
Bradley/Cleveland: 1 death
Chattooga/Summerville GA: 2 men (82, 65) with underlying conditions
Cherokee/Murphy NC: 1 death (plus one non-resident)
Dade/Trenton GA: a 79 year old woman with underlying conditions
DeKalb/Fort Payne AL: 2 deaths
Grundy/Altamont: 1 death
Hamilton/Chattanooga: 13
Jackson/Scottsboro AL: 2 deaths
Marion/Jasper: 1 death
McMinn/Athens: 4 deaths
Murray/Chatsworth GA: a 83 year old man with underlying conditions
Whitfield/Dalton GA : 6 deaths, ranging in age from 68-93
35 deaths not throughout our region