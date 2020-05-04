Covid-19 deaths climbing in our region, but not Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After a fast start, the mortality numbers for Hamilton County have leveled off over the last week.

Monday’s number remained at 13 Covid-19 fatalities.

But our neighboring communities have not been as lucky.

The Life Care Center in Athens now reports four of their Covid-19 patients have died in McMinn County.. up from two last week.

And Whitfield County has suffered to more deaths of a 77 year old woman and a 68 year old man

Bradley/Cleveland: 1 death

Chattooga/Summerville GA: 2 men (82, 65) with underlying conditions

Cherokee/Murphy NC: 1 death (plus one non-resident)

Dade/Trenton GA: a 79 year old woman with underlying conditions

DeKalb/Fort Payne AL: 2 deaths

Grundy/Altamont: 1 death

Hamilton/Chattanooga: 13

Jackson/Scottsboro AL: 2 deaths

Marion/Jasper: 1 death

McMinn/Athens: 4 deaths

Murray/Chatsworth GA: a 83 year old man with underlying conditions

Whitfield/Dalton GA : 6 deaths, ranging in age from 68-93

35 deaths not throughout our region