COVID-19 Cases at Life Care Center at Athens Continues to Rise

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The number of COVID-19 cases at Life Care Center of Athens continues to rise with 70 residents now testing positive along with 42 staff members. Four residents have died. Two residents are currently hospitalized.

There have been 27 negative tests from residents and 73 negative results from staff members with 19 tests still pending.

Residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked

multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested

negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, they are retested. Other residents are receiving care in the center’s COVID-19 isolation area from a dedicated staff.