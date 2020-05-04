Chattanooga Zoo Reopening on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Zoo will reopen to the public in time for the weekend.

But the Saturday reopening does come with some Covid-19 changes.

You will have to buy tickets online before you come (even for kids 2 and under who are free). Members must also reserve a time, even though your entrance is free.

They will limit visitors to 350 guests per time slot. The time slots are 9AM-12:30 and 12:30-5PM.

Some indoor exhibits will still be closed, like the Cougar Express, upstairs Himalayan Passage, and Gombe Forest Interpretive Center.

No keeper chats, zoo rides, nature play, gift shop, wheelchair/stroller rentals or Wild Burger restaurant.

There is a one-way path through the exhibits.

And zoo officials ask you to wear face masks and keep social distancing while inside.

Zoo President Dardenelle Long says ”After 53 long days, we are very happy to re-open the

Chattanooga Zoo to the public. Thank you to everyone who has been doing their part to stay safe during this time. The staff and animals will be happy to see you. We hope that you enjoy and have fun, while also following the safety guidelines we’ve set. Together, we will be able to remain open. We are so appreciative of all the support we’ve received

from our community – whether you’ve bought or renewed a membership, adopted an animal, or given a donation. We couldn’t do what we do without you.”