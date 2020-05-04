Chattanooga still needs tornado recovery volunteers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – More volunteers are still needed to help with cleanup from the Easter tornado.

Volunteers say there’s still a lot of work left to do in the East Brainerd area.

Many cases are still open and continue to pile up, as more people ask for help.

Right now, the number of volunteers compared to weeks ago is about a third of what they used to have.

Volunteer student Melanie Ramirez tells us

“So if you have a chainsaw, if you have some rakes, if you have working gloves, that’s all we’re really sending out our teams to do, so we need a lot of volunteers for that. You do not have to have a specific skill set, just willing heart and some hands that can help us with tree and debris removal.”

They have two shifts open every day at the Y-M-C-A off Shallowford Road.

You can sign up to help at this website.