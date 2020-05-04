Chattanooga Conducting Webinars to Help Businesses Reopen

The city of Chattanooga conducted an online webinar today to help retail business owners and employees safely and effectively reopen. The webinar covered recommended guidelines from the governor’s Tennessee Pledge plan, the CDC as well as other health organizations. They reviewed a range of topics businesses need to consider if they choose to reopen including staffing, cleaning procedures, how to educate your employees as well as customers.

Jermaine Freeman, Chattanooga Economic Development Officer said, “The name of the game here is to prevent a second surge or second outbreak. We don’t want to see that under any circumstances. We don’t want our hospitals to be overwhelmed. And so anything that we can do to prevent that going forward is valuable and it saves lives.”

- Advertisement -

The city is conducting another webinar for salon and barbershops tomorrow and is also planning one for fitness gyms and child care services. For a full schedule of webinars as well as other resources, visit the city’s website at cha.city/covidreopen.