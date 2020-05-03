Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – May 4th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Rainy and Warm Start to the Work Week!

Overnight Sunday into early Monday, expect rain showers and an isolated t-storm for the area. Monday afternoon, conditions will dry out with a few of us getting some scattered rain showers with a chance for scattered t-storms into Monday night. Highs will still be warm near low 80s.

Tuesday will also bring rain and a chance for scattered t-storms. Severe weather-wise, a bit too early to tell for Tuesday, but a low chance for Monday.

Another cool down will move back in for the second half of next week.

77 & 51 are our seasonal highs and lows.

