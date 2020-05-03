Venue Church Feeds Thousands

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Venue Church has played a large role in feeding the community after the Easter Sunday tornadoes.

The church has fed over 30,000 families in the last two weeks.

They have been partnering with Mercy Chefs to give out free hot meals.

Today the two groups were able to give groceries and gift cards to over 1,000 people.

Lead Pastor Tavner Smith says, “Church is not just what’s in the building. We are the church. So, when we can go out of the building and make a difference in our community and take Jesus to people, we meet their physical needs and then we’ll meet their spiritual needs with Jesus.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can contact the church directly.

Contact Details:

Information: info@venuechurch.com

Donation: www.venuechurch.com and click “Disaster Relief” to give to our fund

Care: care@venuechurch.com