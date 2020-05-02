Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – May 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): One Last Day of Sunny Skies!

Waking up quite mild Sunday morning near 60. With lots of sunshine, highs will reach near the mid 80’s for the afternoon. Overnight Sunday, rain showers and an isolated t-storm is not ruled out.

Monday will bring back some scattered rain showers with a chance for scattered t-storms Monday night. Highs will still be warm near low 80s. Tuesday will also bring rain and a chance for scattered t-storms. Severe weather-wise, a bit too early to tell for Tuesday, but a low chance for Monday.

Another cool down will move back in for the second half of next week.

77 & 51 are our seasonal highs and lows.

