Lady Red Wolves, WPSL cancel 2020 season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release)- The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that to play matches in certain areas of the country in June and July would be irresponsible and a potential health risk.”

- Advertisement -

The 2019 Southeastern Conference Champions, Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves will comply with and support the WPSL’s decision to cancel the season in an act to protect the health of its clubs’ players, staff, and supporters during the ongoing pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times. It is with regret that we have to announce our team will not be competing in the league this summer” said Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves team owner, Gretchen Hammel. “however, we recognize that the need of protection, safety, and health of our community is the top priority. We will continue to comply with and respect the professional decision-making abilities of our governing bodies and health professionals regarding the safe “return to play” guidelines for the league and our team.”

The Lady Red Wolves will continue to monitor all feasible options for 2020, including exhibition matches in CHI Memorial Stadium. Hammel said, “We are going to take it one step at a time and will make the best decisions we can going forward. Wewill continue to offer training opportunities for our players when its’ safe and can’t wait to get them back out in front of our fans and the community! We are also thrilled to continue making preparations leading to an even-better 2021 season”.