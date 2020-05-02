Drive Thru Covid-19 Testing Hosted in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Bradley County hosted a drive thru Covid-19 testing event Saturday at Cleveland middle school.

Early Saturday morning , the long line of cars began to form at Cleveland middle school.

One man tells News 12 he’s trying to stay on the safe side and reassure himself that he’s not carrying the virus.

“I’ve got year sinuses and it’s getting a little extra bad this year. So I’m here to reassure myself to make sure it’s nothing else.”

Participants simply provide contact information so they can receive their results on time. It’s the first weekend surge event hosted in Cleveland but the county has already offers drive through testing.

“We are testing at the Bradley County Health Department Monday through Friday from 9 to 12” said Amanda Goodhard from the Tennessee Health Department.

The number of positive cases are expected to change.

“Yeah we expect to see the numbers go up but that’s because we’re testing more people and were going to get a better picture of where it is in our community” said Goodhard.

The Tennessee Health Department will handle positive cases accordingly.

“We’ve got contact tracers that will be working with the individuals that do test positive to see where they’ve been and who they have been in contact with so we can mitigate the situation.”

293 people were tested at the Cleveland Middle School site.

Those who were tested are expected to get their results back within 72 hours.

“We encourage everybody to stay at home as much as possible. We know that’s been difficult for a lot of people but keep your distance and monitor your symptoms.”