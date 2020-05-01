Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – May 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After A Cool Start, Looking And Feeling Great Weather Wise!



Clearing skies will continue through the morning. It will be a cool start with lows in the mid 40’s to around 50.

After a chilly start, lots of sunshine and pleasant Friday with highs into the low 70’s. Clear skies Friday night with lows by Saturday morning in the upper 40’s to near 50.

Continued dry with a big warm up for the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs near 80 Saturday and into the low to mid 80’s on Sunday.

Continued warm to start next week with a few showers possible Monday and Tuesday as highs once again will be around 80. Another cool down will move back in for the second half of next week.

76 & 51 are our seasonal highs and lows.

