Since May is Mental Health Awareness month, Vols quarterback Brian Maurer took to his Instagram account Friday to announce he has been fighting depression. He said it started when he was in the 7th grade when his father was sentenced to prison for 25 years, and around that same time, his mother and stepfather broke up. Maurer said he was feeling so depressed recently, that he considered taking his life on January 22nd. He encouraged those with mental health issues to seek help.